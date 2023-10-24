Advertisement
Climate & Environment

First measurable snow of the season heading for California. See how much will fall

Snow-capped mountains are reflected in a body of water.
Snow caps the Sierra Nevada near Bishop in April.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

An early season snowstorm is headed for portions of Northern California and the Sierra Nevada this week, with forecasts of gusty winds, widespread freezes and potential travel challenges, weather officials said.

The storm is expected to sweep into the Golden State from the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday and into Thursday, dropping up to 3 inches of snow at elevations of about 6,000 to 8,000 feet along the crest of the Sierra. The snow could fall from northern California to as far south as Yosemite Valley, including the Tahoe Basin.

Areas below 6,000 feet could see up to an inch of snow, while valley floors will likely see showers but little accumulation.

Forecasters warned that even light snow accumulation could produce slick roads across Sierra passes late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

“Today will be a great day to prepare for the upcoming cold and more winter-like conditions,” the weather service said Tuesday. “Freezing to sub-freezing temperatures are en route to the region, so be sure you have a plan to protect vulnerable populations, pets and plants.”

Strong wind gusts of 45 mph or more could begin as early as Tuesday night as the storm makes its way inland, they said.

Advertisement
Watsonville, California March 14, 2023-Stranded cars sit along Salinas Rd. in Pajaro Tuesday after a pair of powerful storms blew through the area causing mass flooding. (Wally Skalij/(Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Officials urge California residents to brace for flooding as El Niño looms

More than 7 million California residents live in an area where they are at risk of flood, officials said — and many don’t even know it.

Oct. 24, 2023

In a post on X, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Donner Pass called it the “first measurable snow” of the season. Though the lab saw a light dusting earlier this month, officials there said a minimum of 0.2 inches of powder is the benchmark for a measurable amount of accumulation.

The storm arrives only days after state and federal officials advised residents to prepare for another potentially wet winter fueled by El Niño. Earlier this year, back-to-back storms delivered near-record snowpack and widespread flooding in California, along with levee breaches and evacuations across the state.

Those storms helped ease drought conditions considerably, but also caused an estimated $4.2 billion in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A second storm this week could bring more cold weather and precipitation along the highest peaks of the Sierra beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday before intensifying and moving east, according to Heather Richards, a meteorologist with the weather service in Reno.

“We are starting to see the fall storms moving into a winter pattern,” Richards said, “so this is perfectly on time.”

Advertisement
Climate & EnvironmentCaliforniaWater & Drought
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is an environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times, where she covers the many ways climate change is reshaping life in California, including drought, floods, wildfires and deadly heat.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement