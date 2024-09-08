Advertisement
Climate & Environment

California city approves development project near Earth’s oldest living oak tree

Dark green scrub covers the top of a hill.
An Inland Empire city has approved a development project within 450 feet of the third oldest known living organism in the world — a sprawling, shrub-like oak tree that is more than 13,000 years old. The Palmer’s Oak can be seen here as dark green vegetation atop a rocky outcropping.
(Aaron Echols / California Native Plant Society)
By Noah HaggertyStaff Writer 
Share via

An Inland Empire city has approved a development project 450 feet away from the third oldest known living organism in the world — a sprawling, shrub-like oak tree that is more than 13,000 years old.

While environmental groups and some city council members argued that scientists are only “guessing, at best” on the development’s potential impact on the tree, the Jurupa Valley City Council ultimately approved the project in a 3-2 vote.

Those in favor said they believed the project had taken adequate steps to protect the world’s oldest oak tree and that the development was unlikely to damage it.

JURUPA VALLEY, CA - OCTOBER 25, 2023: The Palmer's Oak, green spreading shrub, is one of oldest living things on earth and grows inside a rock crevice atop a giant hill above a canyon on October 25, 2023 in Jurupa Valley, California. It's noted to be 13,000 to 18,000 years old but developers are planing to build a giant warehouse, parking lot and homes against the hill where the tree lives. "It's the equivalent of going into Yosemite Valley and putting in a bunch of track homes. It's short sighted and unethical. I would much for the city acknowledging it's here and calling it Palmer's Oak Reserve, " said environmentalist Aaron Echols.(Aaron Echols/California Native Plant Society)

Climate & Environment

One of Earth’s oldest known plants takes center stage in California development battle

The Jurupa Valley City Planning Commission has requested further study on a development that potentially threatens one of the oldest plants in the world.

June 29, 2024

An accompanying conservation plan would convey the 30-acre rocky outcrop that hosts the Quercus palmeri , or Palmer’s oak, to a Native tribe. The Kizh Nation, Gabrieleño Band of Mission Indians, has agreed to care for the land.

Advertisement

However, another Native tribe says the tree lives on its homeland instead, and that it has been blocked from participating in negotiations.

“This is a really hard decision but this is a responsible project that will bring benefits to all,” Councilmember Leslie Altamirano said after hours of emotional public testimony.

Aggressive and impactful reporting on climate change, the environment, health and science.

Explore the section

“The best part is that we have the opportunity to make precedent here and to give land back to the first peoples. So I want to make sure that, in my lifetime, I was able to do that,” she said before voting yes on the project. “So tonight, I’m going to stand with the Kizh Nation.”

The room broke out into applause.

“We understand the Jurupa Oak’s significance and have always been committed to its preservation,” said Brian Hardy, a representative for the developer, Richland Communities. The plan, which is supported by the Kizh Nation, “will provide protection that doesn’t exist now or in the previously approved project. We’re pleased that the City Council understood that and voted to approve the project,” he said in a prepared statement to The Times.

The project calls for the construction of almost 1,700 homes, and a light industrial park. A coalition of environmental groups is concerned that the pavement could create a heat island effect that would further stress the tree, which is already living in extreme conditions. They also worry that the development could deplete or contaminate the tree’s water source, or damage the tree’s root system.

In response, the city ordered additional root and heat studies in June. Environmental consultants concluded that heat effects would be minimal — hundreds of feet separated the tree and any parking lots, they said, and the developer planned to take measures to keep the pavement cool.

Advertisement

The consultants also said that the roots neither extended to the construction site nor did they reach any groundwater that could be affected by the development.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good picture of where the oak gets its water from and an estimation of how deep the roots go,” said Michael Tuma, the principal biologist at FirstCarbon Solutions, which has led environmental impact studies for the project. “There’s some other arguments that the opposition has come up with that are getting further and further away from reality and what’s backed by science.”

Biologists decided against mapping the tree’s root system, which would require invasive measures that could damage or kill the tree. Instead, they based their estimate on past studies of similar trees.

Long Beach, CA - August 07: Conservation Corps of Long Beach workers Maurice Lopez, right, watches Tito Leulusoo move a large piece of wood to be stacked after the team milled the wood from the dead trees they've collected around the city at a lumber yard at Willow Springs Park in Long Beach Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. There are trees dying at an increasingly fast pace and the general lack of tree shade in the city as heat becomes more extreme. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

California is home to millions of urban trees. What happens when they die?

One Long Beach group is turning dead urban trees into usable lumber, while planting new saplings and providing work for the people society has left behind.

Aug. 10, 2024

Without conclusive data, the coalition wants the city to preserve more land for the tree by cutting back on the light industrial buildings and business park planned in its vicinty.

“All of us, the coalition members that are concerned about the tree, we are not opposed to the development project,” said Tim Krantz, the conservation director of the Wildlands Conservancy. “We are only concerned about the areas immediately adjacent to, and uphill from the oak.”

A botanist from UC Riverside noticed the tree in the late 1990s. It struck him as a fish out of water: The oak was growing in a spot much hotter and drier than the species’ typical habitat.

Advertisement

He and a colleague hypothesized the tree might have first sprouted during the end of the last ice age, when the climate was much cooler. In a 2009 study, they determined the oak to be roughly 13,000 to 18,000 years old.

The tree has survived by producing genetically identical sprouts, or cloning, for millenia. This means the tree’s original trunk is long gone, but its genome persists. One of the paper’s authors compared the tree to the Ship of Theseus — a mythical vessel that has been entirely rebuilt with new parts.

Nonetheless, the tree has been a fixture of the landscape since mastodons and saber-toothed cats last roamed Southern California. For the Native tribes in the area, the oak played a central and sacred role in seasonal ceremonies and everyday life.

In a plan formulated by the developer, the city and the Kizh Nation, the plot of land surrounding the oak will be conveyed to the tribe before construction closest to the tree begins. The tribe will also be given $250,000 to conserve the land.

However, the Shiishongna Tongva Nation, Corona Band of Gabrielino Indians, says that the land is their homeland and that they’ve been excluded from deliberations with the city.

The oak is a “sacred ceremonial site for our villages in particular,” said Laura Jaime, tribal cultural anthropologist for the Shiishongna Tongva Nation. “We follow the Santa Ana river, so this goes back to time immemorial that we’ve been aware of this sacred ceremonial space.”

Advertisement

Since the land is now privately owned, they’ve been forced to hold ceremonies elsewhere — likely since the early 1800s, said Jaime.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Monday, July 22, 2024 - Bob Stephens is an amateur astronomer who mans a backyard telescope that he's using to observe a star that is expected to explode within the next month. Astronomers are expecting a massive explosion a million times brighter than the sun on a nearby sun sometime before August. The explosion will be visible to the naked eye on Earth and enable new science. He is photographed next to an observation room containing a mounted Borg 101. 101mm F/6.3, telescope attached to a ZWO AsI174mm camera. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Science & Medicine

Ever see a star explode? You’re about to get a chance very soon

With a rare star explosion expected any day now, astrophysicists are relying on a community of hobbyists with backyard telescopes to tell them when it erupts.

July 29, 2024

The city sent out a request for input on the project to a handful of Native tribes in 2015 and 2019. But, due to the strain of the pandemic, the Shiishongna Tongva Nation did not have the resources to participate, Jaime said.

Since then, the tribe has reached out “via email correspondences to the city, to the various departments, the planning commission, and the city council for that matter,” said Jaime. “We were subsequently ignored.”

Environmental groups, working closely with the Shiishongna Tongva Nation, will likely continue this battle in the courts.

Since the Kizh Nation identified the tree as a cultural resource, the city was legally required to keep information regarding the tree confidential, including its exact location. This has prevented outside biologists and experts from seeing key environmental studies, including how construction vibrations would impact the tree.

“It’s kind of the classic developer strategy of creating an us versus them situation,” said Krantz of the Wildlands Conservancy. “In this case, between the two tribes themselves.… It’s downright devious.”

Advertisement

More to Read

Climate & EnvironmentCaliforniaBreaking News
Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment, health and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times. With a background in physics, he has conducted research on spacecraft propulsion, fusion energy and plasma — the stuff that makes up lightning and the sun. He joined The Times in 2024 as a AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement