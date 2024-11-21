Advertisement
Climate & Environment

U.S. Attorney’s office charges Phillips 66 refinery with illegal dumping

An oil refinery at dusk.
The U.S. Attorney’s office has filed criminal charges against the Phillip 66 refinery for allegedly dumping waste in Los Angeles County sewers and failing to report it.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
By Tony BriscoeStaff Writer 
Share via

The U.S. Attorney’s office has accused the Phillips 66 Company of violating the federal Clean Water Act by dumping hundreds of thousands of gallons of wastewater from its Carson oil refinery into the Los Angeles County sewer system.

In an announcement Thursday, the Justice Department said that a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against the Houston-based energy business for violating the Clean Water Act and then failing to report their actions to authorities.

Phillips is charged with two counts of negligently violating the Clean Water Act and four counts of knowingly violating the Clean Water Act.

The company is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Advertisement

“Protecting our environment is key to protecting our community,” said United States Atty. Martin Estrada. “Just like the rest of us, corporations have a duty to follow the law, so when companies contaminate, they must be held accountable. My office will continue to be vigilant in safeguarding our natural resources for all to enjoy.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

More to Read

Climate & EnvironmentCaliforniaBreaking NewsWater & Drought
Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement