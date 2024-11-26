Warnings issued for contaminated raw milk sold in LA County stores

Public health officials announced Tuesday that bird flu contaminated raw milk may have been sold at stores in Los Angeles County.

On Sunday, officials said they had confirmed that a batch of milk bottled on Nov. 9 by the Fresno-based Raw Farm Milk, LLC showed evidence of bird flu contamination.

Subsequent samples collected by the raw milk farm’s owner, Mark McAfee, as well as the California Department of Food and Agriculture, have all been negative for the virus.

In a statement from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, officials warned residents to avoid consuming Raw Farm, LLC milk with a lot code of 20241109 and Best By date of 11/27/2024.

Advertisement

McAfee said products included “cream top” whole milk sold in half- and quarter-gallon sizes.

Retailers that may have sold the product include:



Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA, 91040

Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067

Erewhon Market, 475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101

Erewhon Market, 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302

Erewhon Market, 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029

Erewhon Market, 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Lazy Acres, 1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90808

Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas, CA 91773

The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10th W, Lancaster, CA 93534

There has been no known or reported illness associated with the contamination.

In an interview, McAfee said the milk would no longer be on shelves at stores.

“We take back anything that doesn’t sell after seven days,” he said.

Twenty nine people in California have been infected with H5N1 bird flu, this year. All but one of those cases involved dairy workers.

Last week, state health officials said that a child in Alameda Co. had been infected — they have been unable to determine the source.

Most recent cases of H5N1 have been mild — with people exhibiting conjunctivitis or mild respiratory symptoms. However, historically, the disease has been associated with severe symptoms and death.

In British Columbia, a teenager is in critical condition with the disease. It is still unclear where the teenager picked it up, although public health officials say genetic sequences shows it’s closely related to a virus found in wild geese in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

