Newsom issues order to ‘maximize’ water capture during storms. Critics say it sounds just like Trump

Water flows in the California Aqueduct.
Water pumped from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta flows in the California Aqueduct near Highway 165 in Los Banos.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Ian JamesStaff Writer 
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order to “maximize the capture and storage” of water during storms
  • Environmental and fishing groups said the approach threatens to harm vulnerable fish species and the deteriorating ecosystem of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that he says is intended to “maximize” the capture of water during winter storms.

Newsom issued the order Friday, saying it will make it easier to divert and store water as storms bring rain and snow in the coming days.

“It is more important than ever that we maximize every opportunity to recharge our groundwater supplies,” Newsom said. “As we anticipate rain and snow in Northern California, we are also preparing to use every last drop to boost our water supply for communities and farms throughout the state.”

Environmental and fishing groups, however, denounced Newsom’s order as being alarmingly similar to federal directives from President Trump, saying the governor’s approach threatens to harm vulnerable fish species and the deteriorating ecosystem of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

“This order reads as though it was written by President Trump,” said Barry Nelson, a policy representative for the fishing group Golden State Salmon Assn.

People look on at a full pool of water behind Schafer Dam forming Lake Success on the Tule River in the Central Valley during a winter storm in Tulare County east of Porterville, California on March 21, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Acting on Trump’s order, federal officials opened up two California dams

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just opened up two California dams. A spokesperson says the flows are ‘controlled’ and being coordinated with local officials.

He said Newsom’s measure appears to mimic an executive order that Trump announced five days earlier in which he directed federal agencies to “maximize” water deliveries in California and “override” state policies if necessary.

“This reads as almost a carbon copy of that order,” Nelson said. “We call on the governor to stand up to protect California’s environment, not to assist in federal attacks.”

Representatives of water suppliers supported Newsom’s order.

The measures “empower California water managers to blunt the destructive impact of flooding while quickly diverting excess water to recharge groundwater supplies,” said Cathy Green, president of the Assn. of California Water Agencies.

Green said the order underlines the need to modernize “our permitting process to better reflect the state’s ability to remain flexible in the face of climate change.”

Newsom announced the order as the first of three atmospheric river storms reached the state, bringing rain and snow after an unusually dry January.

Newsom ordered the state Department of Water Resources to “maximize diversions of excess flows” during winter storms to store more water in reservoirs such as San Luis Reservoir, located south of the Delta near Los Banos. The order also calls for state agencies to “identify any obstacles that would hinder efforts to maximize diversions” and to promptly report on any “statutory or regulatory barriers that should be considered for suspension.”

State officials said Newsom’s order will make it easier for local agencies to capture more storm runoff to recharge groundwater, which has been depleted by overpumping in many areas. They said the order builds on previous directives by the governor in 2023 that helped increase the amount of water used to replenish groundwater.

By capturing more stormwater, Newsom said, “we are creating a literal rainy day fund to help us recover from a multi-year drought and prepare for our hotter, drier future.” His administration’s water supply strategy calls for preparing for a projected 10% decrease in the state’s supplies by 2040 because of climate change.

Trump has criticized California for what he calls “disastrous” policies and water “mismanagement.”

Firebaugh, CA - June 03: The Delta-Mendota Canal, right, and a parallel canal under the Panoche Water District's control, left, on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Firebaugh, CA. In April the U.S. Attorney's office charged the head of the Panoche Water District with stealing 25 million dollars worth of water out of the Delta Mendota Canal exploiting a leak in the canal where he engineered a way to steal water from the federal Central Valley Project. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Trump reenters California’s water wars. It’s unclear who will win

Trump’s order is premised on the idea that increasing Delta pumping would make more water available for the rest of California. But experts say its more complicated than that.

Conservation advocates said Newsom’s order reveals a similar approach to the president’s directives that they fear could lead to weaker protections for fish and clean water in the Delta and San Francisco Bay.

“This is a capitulation by Gov. Newsom to Donald Trump’s lawlessness and disdain for California, Californians and our environment,” said Jon Rosenfield, science director for the group San Francisco Baykeeper.

While Trump’s order sought to eviscerate federal environmental protections and undermine state law, Rosenfield said, Newsom similarly chose to “waive state laws that require protection of the Bay’s clean water and fish. As a result, we can expect the Bay’s fish and wildlife to continue to spiral towards oblivion.”

California’s two main water delivery systems in the Delta, the State Water Project and the Central Valley Project, deliver water to farmlands and about 30 million people.

Pumping has contributed to the ecological degradation of the Delta, where the fish species that are listed as threatened or endangered include steelhead trout, two types of Chinook salmon, longfin smelt, Delta smelt and green sturgeon.

Because of declining salmon populations, fisheries authorities have shut down the salmon fishing season on the California coast for the last two years, leaving commercial fishermen and charter boat captains out of work.

Another sign of the Delta’s ecological deterioration in recent years has been worsening toxic algae blooms.

A boat sits off the marshes near Big Break Marina in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta near Antioch, Calif., on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. On Wednesday, the Legislature is expected to vote on a massive water bill which could decide the fate of the state's water, pitting environmentalists and sportsmen against farmers and city dwellers. No matter how the vote goes, someone will be unhappy, either the cities and suburbs, or the ranchers/farmers or the environmentalists. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Debate over options for California’s ailing Delta region reflects deep divisions over water

California officials analyzed options for new water rules in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. Water suppliers and environmental groups are sharply divided.

Rosenfield said that the state’s existing rules would provide for diverting ample water during the upcoming storms, and the state’s water supplies in reservoirs are in relatively good shape.

“The only explanation for this move at this time is that Newsom is feeling the political need to prove that he supports diverting as much water or more than Donald Trump,” Rosenfield said.

Westlands Water District, the largest agricultural water agency in the Central Valley, said it supports “streamlining the process to divert and store excess flows, such as from storm events.”

“This flexibility helps with overall water management in California and is an important step to maximize our water supply,” said Elizabeth Jonasson, a spokesperson for Westlands.

The debate that erupted over Newsom’s order is the latest in a series of disagreements that have pitted the governor’s administration against environmental and fishing groups in the Delta. Environmental groups, tribes and local agencies have been fighting Newsom’s plan to build a $20-billion water tunnel beneath the Delta.

They have also argued against a state-supported proposal for an alternative to regulatory flow requirements in the Delta that would involve negotiated agreements with water agencies.

RIO VISTA, CA - MAY 22: Flooded farmland and small islands, located near the confluence of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers, is viewed from the air on May 22, 2023, near Rio Vista, California. The SacramentoSan Joaquin River Delta, or California Delta, is an expansive inland river delta and estuary in Northern California at the western edge of the Central Valley created by the confluence of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers. The Delta is just east of where the rivers enter Suisun Bay, which flows into San Francisco Bay, then the Pacific Ocean via San Pablo Bay. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

California water agency votes to spend $141 million on Delta tunnel project

Gov. Gavin Newsom is promoting a $20-billion plan for a water tunnel. The Metropolitan Water District’s board voted to spend $141 million for initial costs.

Gary Bobker, program director for the group Friends of the River, said Californians have been looking to Newsom to “defend them from the Trump administration’s misguided attempt to force bad policy down the state’s throat.”

Instead, he argued, the order goes against Californians’ interests in preserving healthy rivers, fisheries and clean water.

Nelson, of the Golden State Salmon Assn., said policies like the governor’s order “have led to the collapse of the Bay-Delta environment, and to pushing salmon to the brink of extinction.”

Nelson said he’s concerned the order appears “open-ended,” and could allow for waiving environmental standards even when there is no drought or flooding emergency.

“This order isn’t even pretending that there’s a drought emergency. It’s not pretending there’s a flood emergency,” Nelson said. “It’s simply saying, ‘Let’s suspend environmental laws because it’s raining.’”

Ian James

