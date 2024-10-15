Malta: A Mediterranean Marvel

Malta, situated in the Mediterranean, is known for its blend of history and natural beauty.

Its capital, Valletta, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site because of the well-preserved Baroque architecture. There you can find the St. John’s Co-Cathedral, one of the masterpieces of Baroque architecture, housing Caravaggio’s famous painting “The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist”. It forms a major highlight of the rich cultural heritage of Valletta.

St. John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta City, Malta Island (JUAN CARLOS MUNOZ ROBREDO/JUAN CARLOS MUNOZ - stock.adobe.com)

The Megalithic Temples, including Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra, are among the world’s oldest free-standing structures. Dating back to 3600–3200 BCE, these prehistoric sites give insight into ancient civilizations in Malta.

Although the Azure Window, a natural rock arch that collapsed into the sea in 2017, no longer stands, Gozo’s coastline is still impressive. The Blue Grotto-sea cave known for its bright blue waters-continues being one of the major natural attractions, having fantastic light effects underwater.

Traditional fishing village Marsaxlokk boasts tonnes of colorfully painted boats, known as luzzu, and a bustling fish market. The village offers a slice of traditional Maltese coastal life, especially with its Sunday market.

Vibrant fiherman boats in Malta. (Mjucha/marcin jucha - stock.adobe.com)

Mdina is sometimes known as the “Silent City,” and it boasts of well-preserved medieval streets and historical buildings. Visitors can take in the views of the island from Bastion Square.

Probably the most famous place of interest in Gozo is Victoria Citadel, an ancient fortress that gives a superb view over the whole island. Inland Sea is a lagoon connected to the sea with the help of a natural tunnel. Not far from there, divers will appreciate the clear waters of the Blue Hole. In Comino, there is Blue Lagoon-a place preferred for snorkeling owing to the crystal clear waters..

Maltese cuisine features dishes like rabbit stew, pastizzi (flaky pastry filled with cheese or peas) and ftira (a traditional Maltese bread).

With its diverse attractions and welcoming atmosphere, Malta offers a memorable experience that combines historical exploration, natural beauty and cultural traditions.

-AJ Moutra