Discover the Best of the Azores: A Guide to Portugal’s Island Paradise

Rising from the heart of the Atlantic Ocean, the Azores archipelago is a Portuguese treasure that’s just waiting for you to stumble upon it. We’re talking nine islands here – including the absolutely lush São Miguel Island, the dramatic Pico Island, and the vibrant Terceira Island – and this remote archipelago serves up a mind-blowing tapestry of natural wonders and cultural riches that’ll knock your socks off. Here’s the thing: volcanic rock literally shapes the land, hot springs bubble beneath the surface, and a mild oceanic climate creates an inviting atmosphere year-round (and who doesn’t love that?).

Whether you’re drawn by the promise of whale watching, the allure of warm weather, or the chance to explore the totally unique landscapes of each island, the Azores invite you to experience a world where nature and tradition thrive in perfect harmony. From the bustling towns of São Miguel to the tranquil shores of the smaller islands, every single corner of the Azores archipelago promises adventure, relaxation, and memories you’ll be bragging about for years.

Geography and Geology

Planted smack dab in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean about 1,500 kilometers from mainland Portugal, the Azores archipelago is basically a volcanic masterpiece that Mother Nature couldn’t help but show off. Each of the nine islands serves as a testament to the region’s absolutely wild geological history, with the Azores Plateau forming the bedrock beneath the waves (talk about a solid foundation).

Volcanic cones and calderas rise dramatically from the landscape – we’re talking slopes cloaked in emerald forests or stark, black volcanic rock that’ll make your jaw drop. The highest point in the archipelago – and all of Portugal, by the way – is Mount Pico on Pico Island, soaring over 7,700 feet above sea level and often crowned with clouds like nature’s king.

The islands are absolutely dotted with reminders of their fiery origins, from the haunting Capelinhos volcano on Faial Island (which last erupted in 1957, if you’re keeping track) to the hidden submarine volcanoes that continue to shape the ocean floor as we speak.

Whether you’re wandering the verdant hills of São Miguel or exploring the rugged coastlines of Faial, the Azores’ volcanic heritage is ever-present, offering a landscape that’s as diverse as it is absolutely breathtaking.

Conservation and Community

Here’s what’s really cool: sustainability is at the heart of life in the Azores archipelago, where the community’s deep connection to the land and sea inspires a commitment to conservation that’ll restore your faith in humanity. On Pico Island, businesses like the Azores Wine Company perfectly exemplify this ethos, crafting exceptional wines from traditional grape varieties while respecting the volcanic terroir that makes the region absolutely unique (and delicious, we might add). Across the islands, protected areas like the Furnas Lake Natural Reserve and Sete Cidades Natural Reserve safeguard habitats for rare plants and wildlife, ensuring that the archipelago’s natural beauty endures for generations to come.

Local initiatives champion renewable energy, waste reduction, and the preservation of natural resources, with residents and visitors alike encouraged to tread lightly and respect the fragile environment (because let’s face it, we only get one planet). By choosing eco-friendly accommodations, minimizing single-use plastics, and supporting local conservation efforts, visitors can help protect the Azores for future adventurers.

With its harmonious blend of tradition, innovation and stewardship, the Azores archipelago stands as a shining example of how communities can absolutely thrive while honoring the natural world they call home.

1 2 3 1. Lagoa do Fogo (psousa5 - stock.adobe.com) 2. Faja da Caldeira Santo Cristo (dudlajzov - stock.adobe.com) 3. Algar Do Carvão (ThoPics - stock.adobe.com)

The Absolute Best of The Azores

Lagoa Do Fogo

Hike to the summit of Lagoa do Fogo – we’re talking about a crater lake perched high on the highest mountain of São Miguel Island here. Throughout your ascent, you’ll be treated to ever-changing views of this lake, set amongst some seriously rugged landscapes that’ll make you feel like you’re on another planet. Then, look out over the archipelago and see other islands dotting the distance like scattered jewels.

Terra Nostra Botanical Garden

Step into the absolute fairytale land of Terra Nostra Botanical Garden, a green paradise on São Miguel Island that’s straight out of a fantasy novel. Walk the labyrinth paths (densely covered in exotic floral plant life that’ll blow your mind), stumble upon waterfalls and serene lakes surrounding the garden, rendering it more magical with every single corner you turn. Melt away in the mineral-rich, volcanic thermal pools, which promise rejuvenation and soothing relaxation (and trust us, you’ll need it after all that exploring).

Pico Da Barrosa

Hike to the highest point of Faial Island, Pico da Barrosa, and prepare to gasp at the absolutely jaw-dropping 360-degree views. The location of this viewpoint is significant, offering both panoramic vistas over the island and the sight of the endless Atlantic stretching far into the horizon (we’re talking views that’ll make your followers seriously jealous).

Caldeira Velha

Soak up the natural charms of Caldeira Velha, a geothermal spa on São Miguel – the largest island of Portugal’s Azores, in case you’re keeping track. Hot, cold, heavenly: a natural series of pools, created by cascading waterfalls as a result of ongoing volcanic activity in the region, make the perfect retreat for any weary body. Experience the tranquility of verdant forest mountains and volcanic scenery that surrounds you like nature’s own spa treatment.

Chá Gorreana Tea Plantation

Visit the Chá Gorreana tea plantation – we’re talking about the oldest tea plantation in Europe here, and a significant tourist attraction on São Miguel Island that’s absolutely worth your time. The air is spiced with the aroma of this important crop, and here’s the kicker: cultivation is carried out solely by hand, resulting in a delicate flavor in every cup that’s impregnated with pure Azorean essence.

Whale Watching

Prepare yourself for an absolutely unforgettable whale watching trip as you set out to witness the majesty of marine creatures adorning the waters surrounding the Azores. Marvel in great awe at powerful sperm whales breaking the surface and gliding gracefully through the waves. Watch dolphins playfully dance in their natural habitat (because who doesn’t love a good dolphin show?), and keep an eye out for other marine wonders calling the waters of the Azores home.

1 2 3 1. Ilha do Corvo (Sergio Nogueira/Sergio Nogueira - stock.adobe.c) 2. Piscinas Naturais Biscoitos (Picasa/Bruno - stock.adobe.com) 3. Caldeira Velha (EnricoPescantini - stock.adobe.c)

Algar Do Carvão

Explore the interior of Algar do Carvão, a volcanic cave formed by a past volcanic eruption and situated on Terceira Island that’s basically nature’s own underground cathedral. Go down into the earth and observe the lava formations that line the walls of this cave like some kind of geological art gallery. Climb to the viewing platform at the top and enjoy the surreal beauty created by sun rays coming through a hole in the roof of the cave, illuminating everything with an otherworldly glow that’ll make you question reality.

Ilha Do Corvo

Ilha do Corvo – the tiniest and outermost of the remote islands in the Azores – takes you back to a world ceded solely to nature (and trust us, that’s exactly what you need sometimes). Hike up to the top of the island to the Caldeirão, and settle into breathtaking views of absolutely unspoiled landscapes. Stroll along the many fine beaches that this island has to offer and come across some of the tiniest coves where you can just sit and lose yourself in the serenity, all untouched by settlement or disturbances.

Piscinas Naturais Biscoitos

Visit the Piscinas Naturais Biscoitos, a group of pools located along the rugged coast of Terceira Island that were literally sculpted by lava flows (Mother Nature’s own infinity pools, if you will). Take a dip in the crystal-clear water heated by the sun’s rays and rocked by gentle waves, all surrounded by the ruggedness that these lava formations give this special coastal haven.

Cascata Do Poço Do Bacalhau

Take a trip through the woods of São Miguel to reach the waterfall called Cascata do Poço da Bacalhau – and we’re talking about a journey that’ll make you feel like an actual explorer. During this hike, the sound of rushing water will help guide you through the dense foliage like nature’s own GPS system. The waterfall cascades down its rocky incline with absolute grace, resting in a crystal-clear pool that gives it a refreshing touch within an amazingly beautiful landscape of greens.

Furna Do Enxofre

Go deep into the geothermal cave of Furna do Enxofre, situated on Terceira Island – a formation linked to the region’s seismic activity that’s basically Earth’s own natural laboratory. Explore its labyrinthine passages lined with stalactites and stalagmites, their particular shapes developing from volcanic action, and see other geothermal wonders like steaming sulfur vents and bubbling mud pools (it’s like visiting another planet, honestly).

Poço Da Alagoinha

Visit the absolutely stunning Poço da Alagoinha – a breathtaking site on Flores Island known for its lush green cliffs and cascading waterfalls that’ll make you question if you’re still on Earth. This natural wonder showcases the island’s volcanic origins and dramatic scenery shaped by centuries of geological activity. Poço da Alagoinha is a prime example of the dramatic landscapes found all throughout the Azorean islands (and proof that nature is the ultimate artist).

Cozido Das Furnas

Take a gastronomical tour and experience true Azorean flavors through Cozido das Furnas, also known as cozido dos Açores – a kind of stew prepared with the heat of the volcano in mind, because why use regular cooking methods when you can literally cook with Earth’s power? This particular style of cooking involves special underground chambers, where the earth’s geothermal energy does all the work. Savor the full flavor of such traditional creations – the absolute identity of Azorean cuisine.

Fajã Da Caldeira De Santo Cristo

Visit the most important geological wonder of Terceira Island, located in the Azores volcanic islands: the Faja da Caldeira de Santo Cristo, which showcases the volcanic origins of the region in a way that’ll absolutely blow your mind. Go down into the sunken part of the volcano crater – known as a caldera – and be amazed by the dramatic landscapes around you that look like something from a science fiction movie. Explore the lava fields sprinkled with volcanic cones and witness the stark beauty of this unique geological formation.

Azores Wine Company

Created in 2014 by a passionate and committed founder, this visionary winery perfectly expresses their core mission: to show the singular potential of Pico’s volcanic terroir and indigenous varietals (and let’s face it, volcanic wine just sounds cooler than regular wine). This winery is inserted into an architect-project building, merging with the landscape of the vineyard and allowing you to contemplate, with breathtaking panoramic views over the island, the meticulous work that goes into winemaking.

Stairs on Terceira cliffs (Francesco Bonino - stock.adobe.c)

Start Your Journey

Getting to the Azores is easier than ever, thanks to a new nonstop from LAX to Lisbon, Portugal via TAP Air (because who doesn’t love avoiding layovers?). From there, you’ve got your choice of airports on the islands, including João Paulo II Airport (PDL) in Ponta Delgada on São Miguel island and Lajes Airport (TER) on Terceira island – choose the one that’s best suited to your flavor of island hopping, and enjoy this piece of paradise in the Atlantic that’s just waiting for you to discover it!