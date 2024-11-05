Advertisement
Escapes. Travel. Adventure.

Explore the Great French Outdoors, from Alps to Côte d’Azur

Lac Blanc lake with Mont Blanc on background, Chamonix. Vallon de Berard Nature Reserve, Graian Alps, France, Europe.
Colorful summer panorama of the Lac Blanc lake with Mont Blanc (Monte Bianco) on background, Chamonix location. Beautiful outdoor scene in Vallon de Berard Nature Reserve, Graian Alps, France, Europe.
(Andrew Mayovskyy/Andrew Mayovskyy - stock.adobe.com)
Grande Cascade de Gavarnie, Hautes-Pyrénées

Alps mountains Tour du Mont Blanc. Popular hiking route. Alps, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region, France, Europe.
Wanderweg am Cirque de Gavarnie in den Hautes-Pyrenees Frankreich
(by-studio busse yankushev/by-studio - stock.adobe.com)

Tumbling from a height of 422 meters, Grande Cascade de Gavarnie (or, in English, “Gavernie Falls”), located within Pyrénées National Park, is one of the tallest waterfalls in Europe.

Cirque de Saint-Même Waterfalls, Chartreuse Massif

cirque de Saint-Meme
Tourist places in Chartreuse, the Saint-Meme cirque can be discovered thanks to a path which leads the walker from waterfall to waterfall.
(clementblin - stock.adobe.com)

Explore a series of beautiful waterfalls within the scenic Chartreuse Regional Nature Park.

Cascade du Ray-Pic, Ardèche

Appearing to flow directly out of a cliffside, Cascade du Ray-Pic is a unique waterfall located in the Monts d’Ardèche Regional Natural Park.

Tour du Mont Blanc, French Alps

Tour du Mont Blanc. Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region, France, Europe.
Picturesque panoramic view of the snowy Alps mountains and meadows while hiking Tour du Mont Blanc. Popular hiking route. Alps, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region, France, Europe.
(Lizaveta - stock.adobe.com)

Circumnavigate Mont Blanc, passing through France, Italy, and Switzerland, while enjoying striking mountain vistas.

GR20, Corsica

L'Agnone river the forest of Vizzavona alongside the GR20 trail in Corsica
L’Agnone river passes over rocks into natural pools and under a wooden bridge in the forest of Vizzavona alongside the GR20 trail in Corsica
(Jon Ingall/Jon Ingall - stock.adobe.com)

Often considered one of Europe’s toughest trails, Corsica’s GR20 offers a trek through challenging terrain, rewarded with magnificent vistas of stunning Corsican landscapes.

The Calanques, Provence

Calanques D'En Vau bay, Calanques National Park near Cassis fishing village, Provence, South France, Europe
Breathtaking viewpoint on the cliffs, Calanques D’En Vau bay, Calanques National Park near Cassis fishing village, Provence, South France, Europe
(janoka82 - stock.adobe.com)

Hike through the Calanques’ striking, dramatic limestone cliffs and coastal terrain set against a Mediterranean backdrop of dazzling turquoise waters. Within the Calanques National Park, visitors can embark on any of a wide variety of hikes, ranging in length and difficulty, all across the gorgeous landscape between Marseilles and Cassis.

Mercantour National Park, French Riviera

Mercantour National Park in the French Alps
(Manjik/Stockbym - stock.adobe.com)

Discover a variety of landscapes—from alpine lakes to Mediterranean forests—within this beautiful park situated in the French Riviera.

Verdon Gorge, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Sentier du garde canal, Quinson, Verdon lower gorge, lake Sainte Croix, Provence, Provence Alpes Côte d'Azur, France
(boivinnicolas - stock.adobe.com)

Hike along Europe’s deepest canyon to take in striking views of the surrounding turquoise waters and towering cliffs.

