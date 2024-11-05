Explore the Great French Outdoors, from Alps to Côte d’Azur

Grande Cascade de Gavarnie, Hautes-Pyrénées
Tumbling from a height of 422 meters, Grande Cascade de Gavarnie (or, in English, “Gavernie Falls”), located within Pyrénées National Park, is one of the tallest waterfalls in Europe.
Cirque de Saint-Même Waterfalls, Chartreuse Massif
Explore a series of beautiful waterfalls within the scenic Chartreuse Regional Nature Park.
Cascade du Ray-Pic, Ardèche
Appearing to flow directly out of a cliffside, Cascade du Ray-Pic is a unique waterfall located in the Monts d’Ardèche Regional Natural Park.
Tour du Mont Blanc, French Alps
Circumnavigate Mont Blanc, passing through France, Italy, and Switzerland, while enjoying striking mountain vistas.
GR20, Corsica
Often considered one of Europe’s toughest trails, Corsica’s GR20 offers a trek through challenging terrain, rewarded with magnificent vistas of stunning Corsican landscapes.
The Calanques, Provence
Hike through the Calanques’ striking, dramatic limestone cliffs and coastal terrain set against a Mediterranean backdrop of dazzling turquoise waters. Within the Calanques National Park, visitors can embark on any of a wide variety of hikes, ranging in length and difficulty, all across the gorgeous landscape between Marseilles and Cassis.
Mercantour National Park, French Riviera
Discover a variety of landscapes—from alpine lakes to Mediterranean forests—within this beautiful park situated in the French Riviera.
Verdon Gorge, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Hike along Europe’s deepest canyon to take in striking views of the surrounding turquoise waters and towering cliffs.