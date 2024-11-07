Ms. Jackson: The Pop Diva’s Newest Vegas Residency is Poised to Party on New Year’s Weekend 2025

Las Vegas’ reputation for innovation continues with JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS – the first all-new concert residency at Resorts World Theatre on the legendary Las Vegas Strip since 2022. Launching with back-to-back performances on December 30 and 31, the residency comprises ten exclusive engagements, including shows over Valentine’s Day Weekend 2025.

From AEG Presents, this highly anticipated run brings the iconic singer, dancer and actress back to the city where she made her concert debut at age seven and for the first time since her recordbreaking Metamorphosis residency in 2019.

JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS will marry the multitalented megastar’s decades of hugely influential hits to her famously lavish stage production in a state-of-the-art and intimate venue. Building on the momentum of her hugely successful Together Again world tour, JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS is another glittering jewel in the crown of the “Queen of Pop,” a five-time GRAMMY Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Born into entertainment royalty as the tenth and youngest child in the storied Jackson family, which included Motown boy band the Jackson 5 and late “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, the once “little sister” became a superstar in her own right with her 1986 third album, Control, a taut, funky and amazingly mature collection of poppy R&B that spawned six hit singles and has sold more than 10 million copies.

Decades of groundbreaking, meticulously produced releases and spectacular tours followed, including the biggest-selling debut tour in history, becoming the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts, and one of only four artists to have a number one album in four successive decades. In contrast to the syrupy ballads of many of her genre peers, Jackson was unafraid to embrace slamming hip-hop beats and grittier R&B grooves while exploring social and deeply personal issues, elevating her into an empowering role model whose career shattered both gender and racial barriers.

Also a successful actress since her starring role in TV sitcom “Good Times” in the late 1970s and later in “A New Kind of Family,” “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Fame,” Jackson has lifted almost every major award in entertainment, including her five GRAMMYs, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, an Academy Award nomination, an NAACP Best Supporting Actress award, and dozens of MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Somehow, she’s also found time to be a published author and respected philanthropist and businessperson.

Confirming her multi-generational, era-spanning appeal and contemporary relevance, Jackson’s Control album once again topped charts upon its 35th anniversary in 2021 when it hit the No. 1 spot on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart, while her eponymous 2022 documentary film attracted over 20 million viewers in just one week.

Now, JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS offers fans a rare opportunity to see their idol up-close and personal in the one-of-a-kind Resorts World Theatre, where none of the 4,700 seats are more than 150 feet from the stage and all have unobstructed sightlines. Opened in 2021, its 267-speaker multi-dimensional audio system turns concerts into immersive sensory experiences. Boasting one of the Strip’s largest stages, Resorts World Theatre is perfectly suited to Jackson, who is known for elaborate productions rich in vibrant choreography, bold costuming and stunning visuals, with her live band augmented by a DJ.

JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS will be a career-spanning epic including all her hits, including evocative airwave staples like “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Miss You Much,” “All For You” and “That’s the Way Love Goes,” all of which spent multiple weeks at number one. As the Chicago Tribune put it, “Being a performer, a showstopper, a true delight is not just what Janet Jackson does. It is who she is.”

Jackson’s residency represents yet another A-list performer and living legend to take the Resorts World Theatre stage. From Katy Perry to Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Kevin Hart, the venue continues to attract the best of the best to Vegas, with Jackson being the latest.

Her Together Again tour, which wrapped in the Netherlands in October, repeatedly added shows to meet overwhelming demand and left crowds worldwide screaming for more. Rolling Stone raved about Jackson’s “career-spanning set full of surprises” in its review, with Billboard noting how she kept a “sold-out, constantly cheering, sing-along crowd on its feet from beginning to end,” and Vibe praising Jackson as “an eternal, inclusive ray of sunshine” with deep love for her fans.

Janet Jackson is an artist so versatile and prolifically successful that, certainly in the context of music, she’s known mononymously as simply beloved “Janet.” Still lithe and light on her feet, her distinctive mezzo-soprano voice astonishingly pristine, she shows no sign of slowing down in her fifties, with JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS set to be yet another pinnacle in an already stratospheric five-decade career.

JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS @ Resorts World Theatre

Dec 30-31; Jan. 3-4; Feb. 5-15, 2025 All shows at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: rwlasvegas.com/entertainment

-Paul Rogers

