The 34 coolest, kitschiest, most fascinating motels in California

Once upon a time in the 20th century, there were only a few reasons to book a motel room: to pinch pennies and move fast on a road trip, for instance, or to sleep with somebody inappropriate.

Nowadays there are more reasons.

The motel turns 100. Explore the state’s best roadside havens — and the coolest stops along the way. Read the guide

You might try a motel now because it’s nicer than your home, or it pushes your nostalgia button, or pleases your eye for design, or because it doesn’t feel corporate. Whatever your motivations, people in the hospitality business seem to be listening. They might tiptoe around the m-word, but they’re bringing those properties back. Every week, it seems, another revived California roadside lodging reopens, many of them festooned with the bold, space-age shapes and signage that midcentury design geeks know as Googie.

In San Francisco’s Castro District, a new generation runs Beck’s Motor Lodge for an audience the founders never imagined. In Paso Robles, the River Lodge’s MOTEL sign rises high above the 101 like a rocket about to be launched from wine country. In Malibu, the Surfrider staff is standing by to lend you a surfboard or a Mini Cooper to cruise along PCH.

Here’s a guide to 34 motel-style lodgings from San Diego to San Francisco. All were built between the 1930s and 1970s. Many are pet-friendly (for a fee). Some are now adults-only. Many have been transformed in the last five years, so these entries take a then-and-now approach to telling their stories.

Advertisement

There are too many interesting old motels in California to cover them all — just in the Coachella Valley, there are more than a dozen — but I’ve been to all of these, along with several others that didn’t make the list. (Yes, there are still plenty of sketchy, unclean or unfriendly motels out there, and some of them have really cool signs, which doesn’t seem fair.)

No matter what they call themselves, all the lodgings here have guest rooms that open to the outdoors and most are positioned along highways and main arteries, not in city centers.

In other words, they’re road-trip ready.