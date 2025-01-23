Eating Your Way Through Belfast, Northern Ireland

Belfast is a city swathed in history, culture, and food. Pretty much, the food of the city gives a reflection of the past, present, and future of the city. From traditional markets to Michelin-star restaurants, Belfast has something for everyone. You will find a mix of traditional recipes with a modern twist as you walk through the city. Here are some of the must-visit places to eat in Belfast.

Belfast’s Best in Food

St. George’s Market

12 East Bridge St.

Historic St. George’s Market is right at the heart of Belfast’s city center and a haven for foodies. This is the last remaining covered Victorian market, where the alluring smells of freshly baked bread, sizzling sausages and artisan cheeses envelop you upon entry. You will be able to try the famous Belfast “baps,” fresh white crusty bread rolls used for savory breakfast sandwiches, and the filling Ulster Fry breakfasts that are sure to warm every part of you, no matter the weather.

Mourne Seafood Bar

34-36 Bank St.

A coastal city, Belfast is ideal for seafood lovers. Stop at local-favorite Mourne Seafood Bar – this Belfast city-center restaurant serves oysters, mussels and perfectly grilled fish paired with wine. The casual-yet-inviting ambiance makes it a favorite for all, so it’s the perfect place to meet and chat some Belfast lifers.

Home Restaurant

22 Wellington Pl.

Home Restaurant is where the essence of modern Irish food comes alive. The chef brings out the best of the local produce, adding comfort dishes with a pinch of innovation. Be it for a traditional Irish stew or that modern twist of your favorite, Home Restaurant near City Hall does promise that hug of a culinary experience.

OX

1 Oxford St.

For an unforgettable dining experience, look no further than OX, a Michelin-star restaurant in the heart of the city. At OX, the use of seasonal ingredients is something to marvel at – it’s a culinary experience that will leave your senses delighted. Located in the Cathedral Quarter, this restaurant stands tall as a beacon of gastronomic excellence, where every dish spins a tale of its flavor and artistry.

Cyprus Avenue

228 Upper Newtownards Rd.

Just a short drive from City Center, restaurant Cyprus Avenue pulls off the magic of seamlessly joining modern style to Irish tradition. Its name was derived from this famous street. This restaurant pays its dues to Belfast’s rich cultural heritage. On the interior, it’s all sophisticated and inviting while the echoes of the city’s industrial and nautical past set up a really unique dining atmosphere.

Savor the Craft Beer and Whiskey Scene

Of course, no Belfast tour is complete without the addition of its craft beers and whiskeys. Go on a mission of discovery in the local breweries and distilleries, taste these special one-of-a-kind brews and spirits, or go on a whiskey-tasting tour and learn something new about the great Irish traditions of making whiskey. Equally compelling will be a tour and tasting at Hilden Brewery, Belfast’s oldest independent brewery. And for the whiskey lovers, the Duke of York houses Ireland’s biggest selection of Irish whiskeys-a real reflection from the spirited heritage of Belfast.

-Dilan Gohill