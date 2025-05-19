Stay in Style: The Shelborne By Proper Invites You to Miami’s Renovated Art Deco Gem

When you think of Miami Beach, what comes to mind? Beyond the surf, sand and beautiful turquoise waters, your vision might conjure beautiful streets lined with Art Deco architectural masterpieces, all clad in stunning white with pops of turquoise and pink neon accents.

If you’ve ever dreamed of making your way there and actually staying in one of those iconic places, you’re in luck: The Shelborne By Proper , a legendary Collins Ave. hotel built in 1940, is inviting a whole new generation to experience its magic. But beyond the history and the $100 million renovation, The Shelborne By Proper is an experience created by its beachfront location and a curated list of luxurious amenities.

The Shelborne has 251 rooms, suites and villas, many with Atlantic or Miami skyline views. Each room is an oasis, with a warm, earthy color palette playing off of the natural beauty just beyond the picture windows. Custom details abound – ceramic sconces, handwoven wall coverings, bespoke furniture and handmade ceramics – all speak to attention to detail.

“We are proud to introduce Proper Hospitality’s signature blend of luxury and design-forward hospitality to the heart of Miami Beach this spring,” said Brian De Lowe, co-founder and president of Proper Hospitality. “With The Shelborne By Proper, we’re breathing fresh life into a Miami icon, pairing timeless design with a contemporary spirit that builds community through art, dining and wellness.”

It’s easy to picture yourself on the outdoor terrace of the 1,700-square-foot two-bedroom terrace suite, gazing out on the Atlantic. Inside, a curated mix of vintage and contemporary sculptural pieces creates a refined-yet-eclectic chic. Down by the pool – with its famed sculptural diving board – there are two-bedroom pool villas available offering kitchenettes, lounges and private terraces.

But the Shelborne’s Collins Avenue location isn’t just about the view – it’s about being in the heart of Miami Beach. Just steps from the sand, guests can move from poolside to oceanfront at their leisure. The hotel offers a thoughtful wellness program that rejuvenates body and mind. And of course, the Shelborne is located right in the heart of Miami Beach’s dining and nightlife.

But you could also just dine in – the Shelborne’s restaurant options are delights all their own. Michelin-starred chef and Florida Keys native Abram Bissell and global beverage innovator Christopher Lowder are creating a vibrant and immersive culinary experience. Their signature restaurant, Pauline, offers a taste of the flavors of Latin America and the Caribbean combined with Miami’s energy. And for an intimate moment, cocktail lounge Little Torch, the hotel’s cocktail lounge, offers seasonal punches and rare spirits poured tableside from a custom cocktail cart.

From the Shelborne, you’re within striking distance to explore Miami and South Beach, including the Art Deco architecture laden Ocean Drive, the South Pointe Park Pier, and the famed tropical Miami Beach Botanical Gardens – a getaway within your getaway.