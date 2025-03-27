A Luxurious Trip to the Clouds

In 1911, former U.S. senator and explorer Hiram Bingham rediscovered what would become one the “Seven Wonders of the Modern World,” a legendary ancient Incan citadel: Machu Picchu. Perched high on a lookout-like terrace 50 miles outside of Cusco, Peru, the 15th-century ruins are believed to be an ancient Incan religious site.

And, while there are multiple ways to arrive at this unreal destination, those looking for a luxe and unique experience can take advantage of travel brand Belmond’s experiences, which include luxurious hotel stays coupled with exclusive and unique train trips. A true “hotel-to-rail” style of travel, Belmond’s train through the Andes to Machu Picchu creates a truly spectacular experience.

The Gateway – Lima

This odyssey begins in Lima, the beating heart and capital of Peru, where the modernity meshes seamlessly with the region’s history. Landing in this sprawling metropolis (LATAM Airlines offers a daily nonstop from LAX), find sanctuary in Belmond’s Miraflores Park Hotel, nestled in one of Lima’s most upscale neighborhoods. Its oceanside locale is a perfect jumping-off point to explore the city’s rich tapestry. From the historic El Parque Reserve to the grandeur of Plaza Mayor and its Presidential Palace to the eerie allure of the San Francisco Basilica’s catacombs, Lima offers a grand variety of diversion for the first leg of this journey.

The Bridge – Cusco

A brief flight gets you to Cusco, the ancient capital of the Incan Empire. Here, amid the peaks of the Andes and sitting at an astounding 11,000 feet of elevation, the Monasterio and the Palacio Nazarenas Belmond hotels await. The former, a 16th-century monastery transformed into a 5-star hotel, offers Baroque splendor and serene courtyards, while the latter, created as a nunnery, offers oxygen-enhanced suites to ease your acclimation to the high altitude. Cusco itself is a gateway to the past, and as you amble down cobblestone lanes taking in the mix of ancient and Classical styles, the city prepares you for the wonders that lie ahead.

The Passage – The Belmond Train to Machu Picchu

The journey to Machu Picchu is a spectacle in itself, aboard the Belmond Hiram Bingham train, named in honor of the aforementioned explorer. This 1920’s Pullman-style consist, featuring elegant vintage dining cars, bar car and outdoor observation deck as it transforms the journey into an event. The restored carriages allow travelers to “time travel,” as riding these rails harkens to the most majestic era of train travel. The scenery helps as well – as you pass through the Peruvian countryside sipping on a Pisco Sour, unparalleled views create a full sensory feast. Having already been acclimated to the luxe experience, you’ll find familiar Belmond luxury onboard, while the landscape’s raw beauty serves as a prelude to the marvel that is Machu Picchu.

The Destination – Sanctuary Lodge

Aguas Calientes, the nearest town to the Machu Picchu site, is mere moments away from the sanctuary you’ve journeyed so far to witness. To rest and prepare, stay at Belmond Sanctuary Lodge, the only hotel adjacent to the ruins. The hotel, featuring only 31 rooms, gives visitors exclusive pre- and after-hours access to the site, since other travelers must take a bus to the ruins. Imagine breakfast on your terrace with Machu Picchu as your backdrop, or a twilight champagne toast from the hot tub, as fellow travelers from across the globe share tales of adventure under the stars. The Sanctuary Lodge offers not just a place to rest, but an exclusive proximity to one of the world’s most exceptional sites.

Travels Beyond Machu Picchu

Your journey doesn’t have to end with Machu Picchu. You can extend your adventure to the Sacred Valley or explore other enchanting highlights within Peru. All the destinations (many of which can be organized as part of the trip) offer their own unique blend of luxury, history and breathtaking landscapes, ensuring that your Peruvian adventure matches your spirit of discovery.