Costume designers explain Lady Gaga's Gucci, 'Black Panther's' tribal color codes, Neil Armstrong's pops of plaid and more

Carter: Yes. [Director] Ryan Coogler had very specific ideas for the tribes and for the royal family. The royal family's color was purple; the border tribe represented colonization so he made a connection to the police and being policed, so the border tribe was blue; the river tribe was green for obvious reasons — plants and water — and then we had a mining tribe that he wanted to use a lot of oranges. The Dora Milaje, this vibrant red from the Maasai — different tribes have different color symbols. So you know, we delved into the tribes as well to sort of extrapolate what kind of colors would best represent them. So if the Dora Milaje had the Maasai palette it was using those vibrant reds and so on. So it was very specific. There were some holes so I just you know, filled in the blanks. Like the merchant tribe was based on the Tuareg of Mali and they use this beautiful aubergine and silver so we used a different sort of take on the purples and reds so that when you see them at the Warrior Falls it's very specific and you know exactly which tribe is standing where.