About last night: Celebrating the premiere of ‘Black Super Hero Magic Mama’

“Every play that we do has to have a resonance and a relevance to what’s happening today,” said the Geffen’s artistic director, Matt Shakman. “So my hat’s off to Inda, as she was able to do something ripped from the headlines in a fresh, unique way. This play is powerful and deeply emotional, while at the same time being nothing you’ve ever seen before. … It’s magical, seeing a transformation before your eyes. There’s no CGI. There’s no Wakanda being created by a million artists at Marvel. It’s something you can only see in a theater.”