The L.A. vintage shop that has the fashion world knocking on its door

Partners in life as well as in business, Johnston and Webb decided to transition out of the entertainment business in the late ’90s. At first, they sold antiques in addition to vintage clothes, mostly at fairs and flea markets. Then came “the bungee cord incident.” The two were securing a set of Danish modern furniture to the roof of Webb’s Suburban when a cord snapped loose and hit Johnston in the head. “It was like a psychic gong went off her in head,” Webb says.