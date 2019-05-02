Dior to dress K-pop boy band BTS for upcoming world tour

The day after K-pop megastars-of-the-moment BTS performed with Halsey at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Paris-based luxury label Dior has announced that for its upcoming world tour, the seven-member South Korean boy band’s stage wardrobe will include ensembles designed by artistic director of menswear, Kim Jones.
According to Thursday’s announcement, Jones and the band members met earlier this year and discovered that they were in sync, style-wise, which resulted in the creation of “a series of seven stage costumes for the band based on the modern and utilitarian sportswear silhouettes of [Kim Jones’] men’s pre-fall 2019 collection and its futuristic spirit.”
This also marks the first time Dior has created men’s stage wear for a pop band.
“I love BTS because they are really great guys and also super into fashion,” Jones said in the announcement. “Everyone I know is kind of crazy about them.”
SoCal fans of the band won’t have to wait very long at all to see the Dior duds up close. The outfits are expected to make their debut locally when BTS kicks off its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world stadium tour Saturday and Sunday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.