Review: At Dior, it's buffalo plaids, bucket hats and Princess Margaret as a muse

The silhouettes were nearly all riffs on the wasp-waisted, round-shouldered, full-skirted Bar suit (a.k.a. “the New Look”) that earned Christian Dior wide recognition in the ’50s, updated with a more accessible streetwear feel. Standout examples include a black, diamond-pattern-quilted skirt paired with a simple, strapless top of twisted tartan and a high-waisted skirt in menswear-suiting gray paired with this season’s manifesto T-shirt silkscreened with “Sisterhood is Global” in homage to the work of feminist poet Robin Morgan. (You may remember that Chiuri’s been serving up slogan tees since the “dio(r)evolution” and “We should all be feminists” T-shirts of her debut collection for the house.)