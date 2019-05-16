How RuPaul’s DragCon became big business for the beauty industry

In the decades since, World of Wonder has created dozens of films and TV shows, including 2003’s “Party Monster,” about the convicted murderer Michael Alig, and 2000’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” about the fallen televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. When they moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1990s to work on a documentary about the Rodney King riots, their real estate agent — a petite woman who sat on a phone book to drive her giant gold Mercedes — was among the characters who inspired them to create “Million Dollar Listing.” It is now one of Bravo’s crown jewels.