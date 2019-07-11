Stylish life hacks for new parents

This sleek bassinet by Happiest Baby may just be new parents’ salvation. The Snoo Smart Sleeper is a high-tech crib that claims to increase an infant’s nightly sleep as much as two hours (and extra sleep for the little one means extra sleep for everyone within earshot). The bassinet is designed to automatically detect when a baby wakes up and starts crying, and then it responds with white noise and a rocking motion to quickly soothe the infant back to sleep. The brand’s technology is said to help babies sleep safely on their back and teach them how to sleep through the night. The Snoo Smart Sleeper can be purchased online at happiestbaby.com for $1,295, or rented for $148.95 per month.