Gender-fluid fashion: Has its time finally come?

Radimo’s first gender-fluid fashion show took place last year in Hollywood, featuring a mix of new and vintage pieces presented in a never-before-seen gender-free retail experience at an accessible price point (ranging from $15 to $80). After the fashion show’s success, Radimo received an $8,000 grant from Project DE.RO (Demanding Equality. Revolutionaries), which allowed it to double the number of brands Owens-Reid represents. “We were able to do a massive campaign where over 20 marginalized creatives were paid for their work,” Owens-Reid said. “This was a huge step for my brand, as everything we'd done up to that point could not be paid.”