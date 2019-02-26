The in-your-face politics behind Billy Porter’s perfect Oscar night tuxedo gown

“I have subjugated this instinct in myself for years,” he said. “It’s the very thing I have run from my whole life. When you are black and gay and you grow up in the church in the African American culture, it’s like your masculinity is in question at every turn. But what does that mean, to be masculine? To be strong and powerful? Women wear pants all the time, and nobody bats an eye, but a man puts on a dress and that’s disgusting?”