How Kassia Meador is redefining women's surfing

Veronica Kay joined Roxy when she was 14, a few years before Meador. “My weight went up and down, between focusing on surfing and modeling,” Kay said. “I would have a model body and be really skinny, then I’d try to paddle out and be like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m not strong enough.’ Then you focus on being an athlete, but you’re like, ‘I don’t look as good in a bathing suit.’ It messes with your head.”