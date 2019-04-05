Spotted: Kim Kardashian West slithers in snakeskin

If you had any remaining doubts that animal prints were back as a hot fashion trend, look no further than Kim Kardashian West.
Kardashian West — the reality-star-turned-avatar-of-our times — was recently photographed in Paris, leaving the Hermès store, wearing head-to-toe snakeskin and carrying that fashion house’s iconic Birkin bag. The oversize, workwear-style jacket she wore over matching pants came from the spring 2019 menswear collection of 1017 ALYX 9SM, a label designed by Matthew Williams, a onetime collaborator of Kanye West, Kardashian West’s husband. (It’s available at mytheresa.com, retailing for $2,915.)
Earlier in Paris, Kardashian West had been seen in a sheer, see-through leopard print catsuit by Azzedine Alaïa and, on another day, yet another Alaïa body-hugging bodysuit and coat in the bold animal print.
Snakeskin was a leitmotif in many of the spring collections. Brands like Off-White, Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, Chloé and Isabel Marant all used it to varying degrees. Fans of the real thing, however, would need to book an out-of-state shopping trip: The sale of python skin has been outlawed in California since 1970.