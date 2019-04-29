Libertine’s L.A. runway debut is filled with stars, sequins and Sartre

Also in the mix were a couple of shimmery red and blue lamé pieces, including a dress and a pantsuit, that bore the handwritten lyrics to Jimi Hendrix songs (part of a capsule collection done in partnership with the late singer’s estate). Then there was the most eye-catching print of the night: a caricature of French Existentialist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, whose works include “Being and Nothingness,” framed with the aforementioned swirling green agate print in a way that seemed to subtly reference the presidential portraiture on U.S. currency. It appeared on drawstring trousers and coats.