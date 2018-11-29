Nick Jonas and John Varvatos take their bromance to the next level — with a new fragrance

Beyond cologne, Jonas said he tries to keep his grooming to a minimum. “Day to day, I’m fairly low-key,” he said. “I have a little system that’s been routine now for a couple years. It’s as simple as moisturizer on the face after I get out of the shower. Then I throw on a little de-puffing cream under my eyes, and then my fragrance goes on. More recently, I have hair again. I’d been doing the buzz cut for the last couple of years, which was way more convenient than adding an extra five minutes to my day to do my hair.”