The Owl Bureau, a new Highland Park bookshop, builds on creating community

Christiansen travels often and said he rarely returns without a suitcase of published works. His own collection is at the heart of Chandelier’s New York offices, a library thousands strong, ranging from auction catalogs and Mario Testino volumes to Japanese art direction books and a Le Corbusier collection featuring his work in Chandigarh, India. However, Christiansen found the ever-younger members of his staff weren’t utilizing it to the max as they’re “quite tethered to digital, to Instagram, to Pinterest and all these amazing platforms, which are amazing but that give everyone superficial knowledge of everything but not deep knowledge of what they geek out on.”