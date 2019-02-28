Review: Lanvin’s new designer has no shortage of stories to tell

And, here’s the thing: Brands evolve and change over time – even the ones fortunate enough to have one person with a clear vision at the creative helm for half a century (as was the case with Fendi and its long-running relationship with Karl Lagerfeld). Times change too; a decade ago you’d probably have been laughed out of Paris Fashion Week for suggesting that the storied house of Dior would send buffalo plaids and bucket hats down the runway, yet here we are. And, after four designers in four years, it probably seems like it’s inevitable that Sialelli will be the next casualty headed for a date with the Lanvin buzzsaw. (At this point, lasting beyond two ready-to-wear collections will be considered an unmitigated success.)