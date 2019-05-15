Spotted: Prince Harry wears J.Crew to welcome new son, Archie

The beleaguered American retailer J.Crew got a major PR boost this month when the most famous new dad in the world was photographed wearing one of its suits. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child — a son they have named Archie — as the latest member of the British royal family and showed him off to the public in a photo shoot taken two days after his birth, the Duke of Sussex, no stranger to wearing bespoke garments from Savile Row, chose a slim-fitting suit that comes from J.Crew’s popular Ludlow line. His look was in a light “geyser grey,” and is available as separates for $650 total.