Tiffany & Co. announces Beverly Hills pop-up restaurant coming in May

Although it’s scheduled for a brief run, the Tiffany Cafe at Beverly Hills marks the first eatery for the brand outside New York. The local outpost will seat 52 people and be infused with touches of the iconic Tiffany blue. Each table will have color-block bone tableware also splashed with the recognizable blue shade. Also, there will be a complimentary Tiffany & Co. coffee cart outside the boutique and Instagram-worthy moments during breakfast.