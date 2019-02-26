Oscars 2019: Five fashion takeaways from the red carpet

Breaking barriers: Elsie Fisher, the 15-year-old breakout star of “Eighth Grade,” didn’t get an Oscar nomination this year, but she coolly took over the red carpet in a three-piece, grosgrain-tipped mohair tuxedo by Thom Browne, continuing her habit of mostly wearing suits this awards season. (The actress wore custom maroon velvet Kenzo at the Golden Globes, black Thom Browne at the Critics’ Choice Awards and a hot pink suit by A.L.C at the Gotham Independent Awards.) Of course, Fisher wasn’t the only actress who showed up in pants Sunday. Amy Poehler opened the show with her former “Saturday Night Live” cast mates Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey in an black Alberta Ferretti suit while Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) wore a glittery pale purple pantsuit by DSquared2. But the person who probably caused the most stir on the red carpet by switching things up was “Pose” star Billy Porter who wore a tuxedo merged into a ballgown (by Christian Siriano) that continued his awards-season mission to challenge the traditional notions of masculinity and femininity. “People really have a problem with gender fluidity — it makes them uncomfortable, and the only way to normalize it, is by visibility,” Porter’s stylist Sam Ratelle told an interviewer this week. “Over the past year, Billy and I have made it our mission to remind people that clothes are just clothes, and we should all be able to wear whatever we want and express ourselves however we want.”