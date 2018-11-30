Valentino's creative director talks Rodeo Drive menswear, spirit animals and a decade at the helm of the house

I’m definitely more aware now of what I’m doing. You learn that you have to not only do collections but to tell a big story about the brand. You have to know where you want to take it, how you want to transform the brand, how you want to update it. Because the world is changing and if you are in your safe territory doing Valentino, [then] the brand is not relevant for the contemporaneity. I want Valentino to be relevant for the moment we live in, so [I] always have to update and change and see what’s happening in the world. My job is about giving a vision of beauty [that reflects back] the time I’m living in. If I do only a beautiful collection but one which is not related to the times, I’ve only done half my job ... I’ve created something beautiful but that doesn’t touch the emotions.