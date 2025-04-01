8 L.A. happenings in April to keep you moving and energized

Photobooks by Women at Getty Center

Cover photo of Re-visions Marcia Resnick 1978 and 2019. (Jeff Gutterman)

Join artists Catherine Opie and Melodie McDaniel in conversation with Getty curator Isotta Poggi and 10x10 Photobooks co-founder Russet Lederman to discuss the Getty Research Institute exhibition “What They Saw: Historical Photobooks by Women, 1943–1999.” The exhibit features a global history of women photographers, inclusively remapping the photobook canon to highlight identity and resilience. A reception and gallery viewing will follow. Friday, April 11, 6 p.m. 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, getty.edu

Danielle Frankel opens shop on Melrose

Bridal studio Danielle Frankel establishes its first bricks-and-mortar store on Melrose Avenue, offering the same quality craftsmanship as its New York atelier. Interior designer Augusta Hoffman collaborated with Danielle Frankel to source Los Angeles-based vintage furniture and art for the space. Peruse racks of the brand’s whimsical, nostalgic gowns, perfect for the L.A. bride. 8475 Melrose Place, Los Angeles

Louis Vuitton eLVes

(Louis Vitton)

Louis Vuitton’s newest fragrance, eLVes — and its first feminine fragrance since 2021 — is perfect for the bold traveler this spring. Master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud’s creation combines fresh rose and lily of the valley extracts with a spicy amber base note, a complex composition that conveys strength, spontaneity and joy. LV’s centifolia rose extract and hints of blackcurrant, peach and coconut milk complete the fragrance, balancing light and dark, floral and earthy. us.louisvuitton.com

Skims store on Sunset

(Skims)

Skims has officially landed in Los Angeles with its first flagship store on the West Coast. Designed by Rafael de Cárdenas, Ltd., the store reflects the brand’s sleek minimalism and intimate, body-conscious designs. Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Kim Kardashian said the L.A. opening is a “full-circle moment,” bringing the brand home. 8569 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

Roberto Cavalli at Beverly Center

(Robert Cavalli / Tommaso Boddi)

Indulge in the fierce tiger-print rugs and Irish green marble of Italian couture brand Roberto Cavalli’s first Los Angeles boutique at the Beverly Center. Leopard-print wallpaper featuring Cavalli’s signature Ray of Gold print completes the layout. Customers can look out for items such as the Roar bag, black leather monogrammed heels and pumps with snakelike lettering. 8500 Beverly Blvd., Unit 750, Los Angeles

El Quince

(Grace Rivera)

Artist and curator Anita Herrera and the Los Angeles Nomadic Division pay tribute to the quinceañera as well as LAND’s 15th anniversary with a one-of-a-kind fundraiser. Inspired by Y2K quinceañeras, the event will feature an archival photo installation by Latinx Diaspora Archives, limited-edition Mario Ayala merchandise, dinner from La Birria House and more. Los Angeles-based singer San Cha and members of the El Quince court will perform, and the party doesn’t stop there — get ready for back-to-back DJ sets until 2 a.m. Saturday, April 26, 6 p.m. 2811 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

Jim Jarmusch at James Fuentes

Jim Jarmusch Untitled, 2023 Newsprint collage on paper in artist’s frame 11 1/8 x 11 1/8 x 1 inches (framed) (JJ 153) (Jim Jarmusch)

Multidisciplinary artist Jim Jarmusch, known for directing films such as “Stranger than Paradise” (1984) and “Broken Flowers” (2005), will have his first solo exhibition in L.A., “some more collages,” at modernist gallery James Fuentes. “Some more collages” displays Jarmusch’s newsprint collages, which reflect his expansive archive of visual fragments, along with lithographs from Frieze Los Angeles. This James Fuentes exhibition marks a creative shift for Jarmusch — in this new, simplified approach, he has selectively hand-torn the faces out of the prints, creating an ambiguous narrative for viewers to interpret. March 29–April 26. 5015 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Vans x Gallery Dept.

(Vans)

Vans and Gallery Dept. have teamed up to release a bold new sneaker that blurs the line between streetwear and art. The paint-splattered OTW Authentic 44 is everything the two innovative brands embody — raw, expressive and effortlessly cool. Along the sidewall, a testament to individuality and creative exploration: “Art That Kills.” otw.vans.com