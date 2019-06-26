Art meets feet in upcoming Vans X Frida Kahlo collection

The Vault by Vans X Frida Kahlo collection includes an OG Slip-On LX bearing the artist’s likeness from “Self-Portrait with Necklace of Thorns” (1940); an OG Authentic LX with an allover watermelon print harvested from her “Viva la Vida, Watermelons” (painted in 1954, the year she died) with the paintings words “viva la vida” embroidered in watermelon-colored thread on the side; and an OG Sk8-Hi LX with a green toecap that bears her likeness — twice — because the images are plucked from “The Two Fridas” (1939).