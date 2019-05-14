Vans’ Harry Potter collaboration to showcase the houses of Hogwarts

Costa Mesa-based action sports brand Vans has announced an upcoming collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products that’s all but guaranteed to put some magic in your step: a Harry Potter-inspired collection of shoes and apparel.
The footwear assortment consists of four classic Vans sneaker silhouettes, each paired with a different house at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy; Gryffindor gets a scarlet and gold Sk8-Hi, Ravenclaw a blue and silver checkerboard Authentic, Hufflepuff a black Classic Slip-On that depicts that house’s badger namesake edged in yellow, and Slytherin a reptile-textured green and black Era.
The shoes’ exact release date has yet to be announced (Vans reps will only say “the collection will be available this summer”), but there’s apparently more merch for muggles to come. According to Monday’s announcement, additional footwear styles as well as men’s and women’s apparel and accessories will follow.
We’re keeping our fingers crossed that there’s an official Vans X Harry Potter sorting hat in the mix.