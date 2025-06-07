Let the countdown begin: One year until the California governor and L.A. mayor primaries

The 2026 primary election is officially one year out, as of this week. High-profile races on the ballot include a battle to be California’s next governor, and a potentially competitive L.A. mayor’s race.

It’s June in California, which means the jacarandas are magnificently in bloom, joyous graduates overfill school auditoriums and the weather is utterly unpredictable.

Oh and one more thing: As of this week, we are exactly a year out from the 2026 primary election. Here’s what you need to know.

California is a country within a country — a cultural and economic behemoth where the future happens first. And with term limits forcing Gov. Gavin Newsom out, the world’s fourth-largest economy will be picking a new leader at the end of 2026.

A very crowded race for governor

There is already a crowded field of prominent Democrats vying to replace Newsom. They include former state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, businessman Stephen J. Cloobeck, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former state Controller Betty Yee, former Rep. Katie Porter, state Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa). Two notable Republicans are also in the fight: Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton.

The Kamala question

The biggest question mark remains whether former Vice President Kamala Harris will enter the race, a decision she plans to make by late summer.

That waiting game has stalled the Democratic field: Candidates are continuing their frenetic campaigning, but many activists, donors and elected officials are holding off on further endorsements until Harris makes up her mind. (Though some are growing more frustrated with Harris, and the implicit message that governing California is a consolation prize that she can toy with for months.)

The issues that will dominate

California’s affordability crisis — and varying views on how to solve it — will probably dominate the long slog of campaigning ahead.

But given the wilderness the national Democratic Party currently finds itself in, competition for California’s top job will also probably double as a referendum on the broader question of what a winning Democratic leader should sound like. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2 to 1 in California.

And what about billionaire Angeleno Rick Caruso, a relatively recent entrant to the Democratic Party?

The Grove developer has been flirting with both a gubernatorial bid and another run at the Los Angeles mayor’s race but remains undecided. His personal fortune affords him the luxury of some extra time, though self-funding a statewide campaign will be far more expensive than a mayoral one. Still, there could be a lane for a business-friendly centrist running California’s sclerotic political system.

And speaking of Caruso, he also looms large over the 2026 Los Angeles mayor’s race.

Can an at-risk Karen Bass glide to reelection?

As of now, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is the only serious candidate in the race, meaning the first-term mayor could glide to reelection.

But the former congresswoman has also taken a political beating in recent months. A catastrophic firestorm put her leadership under a national microscope, a bruising budget crisis left her in a no-win political puzzle and her strong-arm authority on homelessness has been threatened.

Which is a long way of saying that Bass could certainly be vulnerable if a real challenger gets into the race, be it Caruso, or someone else.

But that remains a big if.

The nightmare scenario for Bass

The nightmare scenario for Bass is a landscape that looks less like her predecessor Eric Garcetti’s reelection romp in 2017 — where he ran virtually unchallenged and leapt to victory with more than 80% of the vote — and more like then-Mayor James K. Hahn’s reelection dogfight in 2005.

Hahn, a badly wounded incumbent, only barely eked his way into second place in the primary and ultimately rode a wave of voter discontent right out of City Hall, losing to Antonio Villaraigosa that May.

Beyond Caruso, a few other names have been bandied about as potential challengers to Bass.

As my colleague David Zahniser and I reported a few months ago, that list includes Councilmember Monica Rodriguez (an iconoclastic force who has been openly critical of Bass), L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath (another politician who has sparred with the mayor) and City Controller Kenneth Mejia (a digitally savvy leftist who, you guessed it, has also taken shots at the city’s current direction).

Whether any take the leap remains to be seen.

This week’s biggest stories

ICE agents use what appears to be a flash bang grenade to disperse the crowd near Buona Forchetta in San Diego on May 30 (Lara Azevedo-McCaffrey / KPBS via Associated Press)

ICE raids

Surprise U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps in downtown Los Angeles Friday prompted fierce pushback from elected officials and protesters, who decried the action as “cruel and unnecessary.”

The sweeps were reported across L.A and led to a tense standoff downtown.

David Huerta, president of SEIU California, was detained during the raids.

Earlier this week, ICE agents with assault rifles tossed flash-bangs in a trendy San Diego neighborhood.

Recent protests from San Diegans show that many are ready and willing to combat ICE agents to protect their communities.

Speaking of ICE, an L.A. suburb is holding ICE detainees in its city jail, sidelining sanctuary rules.

Altadena for sale

Developers are buying up burned lots in Altadena like crazy.

Wildfire victims are uncertain about returning to their burned neighborhoods.

Roaming wolves

Halting high-speed rail

The Trump administration sees ‘no viable path’ forward to finish high-speed rail project and moved to pull federal funding.

Leaders of the high-speed rail project sounded the alarm over the project’s financial future last month.

Musk vs. Trump

Musk’s breakup with Trump devolved into a war of insults.

Trump’s bill is floundering in the Senate as Musk attacks intensify

A gang bullet cut him down. The worst day of his life began a journey of faith and forgiveness.

Is cream top getting to be too much? Two top L.A. coffee shops have recently removed the trendy add-ons from their menus.

