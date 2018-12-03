Versace swoops into New York to deliver a colorful pre-fall 2019 collection

Kaia Gerber, in a shiny brown workwear jacket over a tawny knit crop top and liquid silk draped skirt, opened a series of slick, sensual yet polished neutrals. They were followed by black, yellow and gold iconic house prints refreshed with star patterns on scarf dresses, skirts, tops and leggings layered to cover the models in head-to-toe bodycon pattern. There were reduxes of the famous spring 1994 safety-pin dress collection, and the candy-colored PVC Mod dresses of fall 1994, here, shown with clunky sneakers. A few ultra-glam girls came out under a mountain of cartoonish Barbarella hair. The widows, in their headscarves and sunglasses, draped in body-skimming jersey dresses slit to the hip, were ready to catch a flight with their logo luggage. More street-inspired looks mixed a bit of everything and accessorized it with T-shirts, logo fanny packs and sneakers. To close the show, there was Amber Valletta in the dress she originally wore in the spring 2000 show, and that Jennifer Lopez made extremely famous the next year at the Grammys. Instead of the original famous green tropical print, Versace redid the plunging scarf silhouette in hearts inspired by the Jim Dine art Gianni Versace commissioned for his town house. He used prints based on the paintings in his spring 1996 collection.