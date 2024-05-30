Arizona State University

The Sidney Poitier New American Film School is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Sidney Poitier himself. That’s reflected in our 1,000 film students spread across three cities – including Los Angeles. Under the leadership of founding director Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the Poitier Film School is honing a new generation of creators, breaking down the economic, class and racial barriers that have excluded worthy storytellers as long as film has existed as a medium.

Join a vibrant, inclusive community focused on excellence that is the proud home of distinguished Latino faculty and Borderlands Studios, a new filmmaking lab in L.A. that champions stories about the borderlands by Latino artists. Disrupt the status quo using emerging media technologies with Nonny de la Peña, Peabody Award-winning XR pioneer and director of ASU’s Narrative and Emerging Media program.

The Poitier Film School is growing in L.A., where students can study at ASU California Center in the heart of downtown with access to cutting-edge equipment and facilities, industry internships, exclusive events, special screenings, community connectors and so much more as we lay the foundation for a long-lasting career in the creative economy.

Everything we do is informed by Sidney Poitier and his legacy of excellence and integrity. The iconic actor, director and producer never stopped growing and striving in the face of both incredible acclaim and incredible scrutiny. We seek not only to provide our students with a world-class filmmaking education but to instill in them the spirit of Poitier and his drive for greatness.

NOTABLE CURRENT FACULTY

Learn from luminaries like multiple Emmy Award-winning deputy director Peter Murrieta, MacArthur “genius grant” Fellows Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra, and Nonny de la Peña, Peabody Award-winning XR pioneer.

STUDENT INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES/COMPANY PARTNERSHIPS

Network with industry professionals and attend blockbuster events in the heart of the entertainment industry. Our Semester in L.A. program has a 100% internship placement success rate.

NEW TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS

In downtown L.A. and Mesa, students learn on high-tech Planar LCD studio systems. The MIX Center features world-class postproduction facilities, an enhanced immersion studio and multiple soundstages.

NAME OF SCHOOL

The Sidney Poitier New American Film School

SCHOOL DIRECTOR

Cheryl Boone Isaacs

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED

1885

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 2020 AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED

Filmmaking Practices, BA

Film and Media Production, BFA

Narrative and Emerging Media, MA

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS

Los Angeles, California

Tempe, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

ASU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission to offer degrees nationwide and approved by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education to operate in California.

RANKINGS

#2 public university for employable graduates, ahead of UCLA, University of Michigan and Purdue, Global Employability University Ranking and Survey, 2024

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Paisley Hearney

phearney@asu.edu

www.film.asu.edu