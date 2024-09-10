USC/UCLA Week 2: USC looks like a playoff team. UCLA looks… the opposite.

USC is looking like a potential playoff team while UCLA is still trying to get on its feet.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Should everyone overreact to USC looking this good this soon? Maybe. Maybe not. However, should everyone overreact to UCLA not looking good this soon? Maybe. Maybe not. Los Angeles Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch along with columnist Dylan Hernández talk about the beginning of the college football season for the two Big Ten teams.