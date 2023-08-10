Nashville Hot Shrimp and Grits with Dulanville’s Kim Prince
Kim Prince, Nashville hot chicken royalty, jumps in The Times’ Kitchen to give southern classic shrimp and grits a spicy overhaul.
Prince and Greg Dulan’s truck, Dulanville, will be serving hot shrimp and grits (along with a host of other dishes combining the best of Hotville and Dulan’s on Crenshaw) at this year’s Food Bowl presented by City National Bank.
