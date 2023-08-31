Advertisement
Making Gyoza two ways with Tsubaki and Ototo chef Charles Namba | The Kitchen at the Los Angeles Times

By Cody Long
Yadira FloresMark E. Potts
This week Charles Namba, chef and co-owner of the Echo Park side-by-side establishments Tsubaki and Ototo, joins us in the kitchen to make two versions of his mother’s gyoza. He boils the pork dumplings for sui-gyoza and tops them with a handmade chile oil, black sesame seeds and fresh cilantro. And his pan-sauteed yaki-gyoza gets a crispy bottom to vary texture and is accompanied by three dipping sauces. Namba will be at this year’s L.A. Times Food Bowl. Get tickets at lafoodbowl.com
Cody Long

Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.

