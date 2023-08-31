Making Gyoza two ways with Tsubaki and Ototo chef Charles Namba | The Kitchen at the Los Angeles Times
This week Charles Namba, chef and co-owner of the Echo Park side-by-side establishments Tsubaki and Ototo, joins us in the kitchen to make two versions of his mother’s gyoza. He boils the pork dumplings for sui-gyoza and tops them with a handmade chile oil, black sesame seeds and fresh cilantro. And his pan-sauteed yaki-gyoza gets a crispy bottom to vary texture and is accompanied by three dipping sauces. Namba will be at this year’s L.A. Times Food Bowl. Get tickets at lafoodbowl.com