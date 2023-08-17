In Bangkok, Chef Ton makes a Michelin Star-worthy Khao Kluk Kapi | The Kitchen at the Los Angeles Times
This week we go on the road and out of the country to Thailand where Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn makes us his version of Khao Kluk Kapi, shrimp paste fried rice. The dish is often found at street food vendors and comes as a heap of funky, delicious fried rice. At his Michelin Star-winning restaurant, Le Du, Chef Ton emphasizes the use of fresh, local Thai ingredients to extrapolate all of the components of the dish to be enjoyed in any combination.
As a special treat, Chef Ton will be flying out to this year’s Food Bowl presented by City National Bank. To buy tickets, go to lafoodbowl.com
