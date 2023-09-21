A sushi and sashimi lesson with n/soto’s Yoji Tajima and Carole Iida-nakayama | The Kitchen
n/soto’s chef Yoji Tajima joins us in the kitchen for a sushi primer alongside co-owner and n/naka sous-chef Carole Iida-Nakayama. While here, Yojisan takes two unlikely white fish local to his home in Shimonoseki to make beautiful and juxtaposed sushi and sashimi with both.
Chef Yoji will be at this year’s L.A. Times Food Bowl. Buy tickets at lafoodbowl.com
