Looking Ahead to 2024 - Food
There are always new food trends popping up in Los Angeles. Columnist Jenn Harris has seen it all. Last year many beloved restaurants closed. Harris believes we’ll be seeing more. Patrons should be extra patient with restaurants that are still struggling since the pandemic shutdowns.
Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.