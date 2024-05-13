Looking for a meal for $15 or less? Try Mixt in Silver Lake
Mixt, the California-founded fast-casual chain, has many salad options for a low price.
Mixt, a California-founded chain, focuses on salads and bowls with organic, sustainably sourced ingredients.
You can build your own salad or bowl, starting at $11.95, or order a signature creation. Mixt mixes the salads on demand.
Danielle Dorsey likes to order the Mandarin salad, which costs just under $15, as part of her mission to find affordable meals in L.A..
Read more: 15 L.A. restaurants and chains where a $15 budget goes far
