Looking for a meal for $15 or less? Try Mixt in Silver Lake

Mixt, the California-founded fast-casual chain, has many salad options for a low price.

By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 
Mixt, a California-founded chain, focuses on salads and bowls with organic, sustainably sourced ingredients.

You can build your own salad or bowl, starting at $11.95, or order a signature creation. Mixt mixes the salads on demand.

Danielle Dorsey likes to order the Mandarin salad, which costs just under $15, as part of her mission to find affordable meals in L.A..

