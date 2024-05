Get a delicious meal for under $15 at Zankou Chicken

An L.A. instutution for over 40 years, Zankou Chicken has plenty of inexpensive options, including pita wraps stuffed with chicken shawarma, falafel or shish kebabs, bowls and salads or plates with hummus, rice, roasted tomatoes, pita and roasted chicken.Staffer Danielle Dorsey visited a Zankou Chicken and ordered a chicken kebab plate for $14.99 (pretax) on her quest to find affordable meals in L.A.Read more: 15 L.A. restaurants and chains where a $15 budget goes far