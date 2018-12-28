A song for nearly every Mexican liquor, from tequila to … Buchanan’s?

Like Hennessey is to hip-hop heads, Buchanan’s blended Scotch whiskey has become the de facto drink for younger Mexican Americans, especially those who listen to the movimiento alterado, the rollicking music that wraps brass, drums and accordions around love letters to the narco lifestyle. Buchanan’s is such a status symbol that fans created their own pronunciation and spelling for it: bukanas. Bands shout it out again and again in movimiento alterado songs. And there’s a group called Buknas de Culiacán that recorded “100 Botellas de Bukanas” (100 Bottles of Buchanan’s), which tells of the merriment that happens after the marijuana harvest. Man, imagine what artists will write when Mexicans discover Macallan …