From fine dining to the streets: A Berkeley chef feeds the homeless

At the end of 2016, when Peternell stepped away from his job as chef, he joined the ranks of elite alumni of cooks who’ve sought meaning after Chez Panisse. Workers past and current are part of a community so rarefied they’re known informally within the circle as the Chez family, or sometimes, perhaps pretentiously, as famille Panisse. But even as Peternell has worked to define himself as an activist, he’s launched a career as an author of cookbooks that reflect the Alice Waters brand: pristine produce and meats, cooked in ways that accept Provence and Italy as essential parts of Northern California’s food geography. It’s the dilemma for members of famille Panisse who no longer work at the restaurant and wish to break free: How to define themselves apart from Chez Panisse, even as they get press and book deals in part from the connection.