A restaurant in the West Bank makes its mark in the culinary world

“What happens when you ask a Palestinian where to eat great food?” he asks. “He invites you home to eat his mother’s cooking. And what happens when you say “I love hawarneh!” — a light, piquant wintry snack made of wild mustard leaves and yogurt — “your Palestinian will retort, ‘Only my aunt knows where you find the best leaves!’ There is no public place for great cuisine,” he says. “It is held as a secret.”