15 food fundraisers and events that support L.A.’s immigrant communities

Ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids have sent shock waves across the Southern California region, with many people sheltering indoors out of fear of being targeted by anti-immigration efforts.

With Latinos and immigrants representing the majority of the food and agricultural work forces, these raids have had an immediate impact on local restaurants and food businesses. Restaurant owners and managers are scrambling to keep their staff safe, even offering transportation and grocery deliveries to those who fear navigating public spaces.

But L.A.’s restaurant industry is coming up with innovative ways for patrons to support workers, including the launch of limited menu items, the collection of shelf-stable foods for distribution and fundraising events that span an Independence Day block party, all with at least a portion of proceeds going to local organizations aimed at protecting immigrant rights. Keep reading for ideas on how to get involved:

